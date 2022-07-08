TV chef Aisling Larkin shares the perfect Italian bites to serve with Aperol Spritz

TV chef Aisling Larkin has shared the perfect Italian bites to serve with an Aperol Spritz this summer.

Aperol Spritz is the ultimate thirst-quenching cocktail to enjoy in the sunshine, and is highly recommended to be enjoyed with food and friends.

All you need to create this vivid orange beverage is a bottle of Aperol, some Prosecco, soda water, fresh orange slices, and plenty of ice.

Now is a great time to pick up a bottle of Aperol, as a 70cl of the low-ABV Bittersweet Italian Aperitif is reduced to just €15 in O’Briens, both in-store and online.

But what should you serve with your Aperol Spritz when hanging out with friends this summer?

Finding the right food to pair with your Aperol Spritz is an essential part of the aperitivo tradition in Italy, which sees friends and family get together in the early evenings to enjoy a cocktail with a selection of small plates.

With this in mind, TV chef and self-confessed foodie Aisling Larkin has shared some great food pairing suggestions with us – so you can create your perfect Aperitivo moment at home.

Check out two of her mouth-watering recipes below:

Italian Pesto and Mozzarella Ciabattas (Serves 4)

Ingredients

I large ciabatta loaf

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

200g basil pesto

8 slices parma ham

8 piccolo cherry tomatoes

2 x 200g bag fresh Irish buffalo mozzarella

Fresh basil leaves

Method

Cut the ciabatta into slices. Place on a flat tray, drizzle with olive oil and a pinch of sea salt. Bake for 8/10 minutes until golden.

Open and drain the mozzarella, tear into chunks. Slice the cherry tomatoes in half. Drizzle with a little olive oil, season with a pinch of sea salt and allow to macerate.

Serve: Place 2/3 pieces of mozzarella on top of the toasted ciabatta, spoon over some pesto, top with half a slice of parma ham, add 2/3 pieces of cherry tomatoes and garnish with a leaf of spinach. Enjoy with a delicious Aperol spritz.

Rice Paper Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce (Serves 4)

Ingredients

Rice Paper Rolls

8/10 rice paper sheets

50g rice noodles

75g spinach/ lettuce

75g red cabbage

1 carrot

1 red pepper

4 mini cucumbers

3 spring onions

25g coriander

25g mint

10g chives

Peanut Dipping Sauce

100g peanut butter

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp maple syrup / honey

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp soy sauce ( tamari)

1 tsp sesame seeds

2/3 tbsp warm water

Method

Prepare the vegetables: Finely shred the spinach leaves, cabbage, spring onions and herbs. Deseed the pepper, peel the carrot and cut into very fine julienne ( thin strips). Use a vegetable peeler and cut the cucumber into ribbons.

Noodles: Plunge the noodles into boiling water for 5 minutes until softened. Drain and toss in sesame oil.

Roll:Place the circular wrap on a chopping board, begin by placing the leaves in the centre. Work in a line in the centre for your fillings and leave about 3cm around the edge all the way around. Then begin to add the noodles and then carefully place the vegetables on top. Don’t be tempted to overfill. To roll, work in the direction away from you. Pull up the bottom to the wrap ( part closest to you) and fold it over the filling. Fold down the top. Then wrap the right side over and then the left. You can use a little cold water along the edge to seal it. Cut them in half.

Peanut Sauce: Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl and mix together well. Garnish with sesame seeds and some mint leaves.

Serve: When you guests arrive, place the rice paper rolls around the edge of the plate and pop the satay dipping sauce in the centre. Serve with your Aperol spritz and enjoy.

To make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home, follow these easy steps:

Fill a large glass with plenty of ice

Add 75ml Prosecco

Add 50ml Aperol

Add a dash of Soda water

Stir gently (make sure you don’t lose that effervescence)

Finally, garnish with an orange slice and sit back, relax, and enjoy your perfect Aperol Spritz!

Aperol Spritz has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and has become one of the most Insta-grammed cocktails worldwide.

Don’t forget to tag @aperolspritzireland drinking yours this weekend!