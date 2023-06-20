Ad
HomeSponsored

Latest Posts

Top tips for taking care of your extensions while on holidays – thanks to Silke Hair & Beauty

Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie
Goss.ie

Hair extensions are very easy to look after when you are away on holiday, once you know what you are doing.

With that being said, the experts at Silke Hair & Beauty have shared their top tips that will keep your extensions looking beautiful before, during, and after your trip.

Take a look:

Top tip 1: If you are due a new set of hair extensions but have a holiday coming, the Silke Hair & Beauty team recommend you get the new set after your holidays to avoid any sun damage that can occur.

Top tip 2: Protect your hair extensions from UVA and UVB rays. Extensions will react to a chemical called Avobenzone and Octocrylene in suncreams. To avoid this, use a natural Zinc based suncream.

Top tip 3: Hair extension shampoos and conditioners are specially formulated to help your hair extensions stay in top condition. Make sure to pack your sulphate free products.

Top tip 4: Keep your hair out of the water as much as possible. If you do swim, you should tie your hair in a ponytail or bun and apply some conditioner. This will act as a barrier against the chlorine.

Top tip 5: A hair extension brush is a must have. Make sure to brush your extensions daily especially after they have been washed.

Top tip 6: Never sleep with your hair extensions wet. Always plait your extensions at night or wear in a ponytail to avoid tangling.

Top tip 7: The Silke Hair & Beauty team recommend always using a heat protector when applying heat to your hair.

Top tip 8: After being in the sea or the pool, wash your hair shortly after or at least give your hair extensions a good rinse by a poolside shower.

If you want to style your extensions, the Silke Hair Extensions Curler is a must-have. It is currently on sale for just 60 here.

Silke Hair & Beauty is a high quality salon situated in the Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford, Dublin 18.

They offer a full range of hair services, from a trim to a complete style overhaul. 

Check out Silke Hair & Beauty online:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Ad
Goss.ie
Goss.ie

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us