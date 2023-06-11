The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is just around the corner – which means the annual struggle to get something decent for your Dad is officially upon us.

It’s always so hard to pick something that your Dad will actually like (plain old socks just don’t cut it anymore) – but never fear, because this year – Goss.ie has got you covered.

From personalised whiskey bottles to the gift of great skincare – we’ve got the lowdown on what to get for your Dad this Father’s Day, whether you have a generous budget or not.

1. Celtic Whiskey Shop

Celtic Whiskey Shop & Wines on the Green is an Aladdin’s Cave for Whiskey lovers, enthusiasts and collectors, and has been voted the Best Whiskey Shop in the world on a number of occasions.

Open seven days a week and shipping internationally, Celtic Whiskey Shop is home to Ireland’s largest collection of whiskey and spirits, including exclusive, rare and collectable bottles.

Along with a vast selection of spirits and gift ideas, it also boasts a huge selection of wines & champagnes imported from vineyards across the world.

If your dad is a whiskey lover, we’ve got the perfect Father’s Day gift in mind as the Celtic Whiskey Shop can engrave any bottle from the Midleton collection for just €15.

Some of their most exclusive bottles include the Teeling 20 Year Old Calvados Cask; The Whistler PX I Love You 15 Year Old Single Cask; the Teeling Chestnut PX Single Cask; and The Celt III Peated Marsala Cask, which is their own brand.

Producing award-winning single cask bottlings, Celtic Whiskey also has a strong wholesale presence supplying bars, restaurants, hotels and off traders around the country – so you can be sure you’re purchasing the best of the best when it comes to whiskey.

Celtic Whiskey Shop are also celebrating their 20 year anniversary this year, so expect lots of extra treats in store starting from the 20th of June!

Check them out online below:

2. Pottery & Pints

Why not treat your Dad to a fun experience this Father’s Day?

Imirt Cré – Pottery & Pints is a business owned by Michelle Collier, a professional Ceramic Artist and Painter, who offers pop up pottery events held in carefully selected venues.

Pottery & Pints is an event like no other, offering hands on experience learning a new craft while sitting back enjoying a delicious drink in Dublin’s best pubs.

They use true authentic clay meaning you have the option to get the work fired after the event, so you can keep your ceramic masterpiece forever.

Using their background in creative therapy, each class can cater for all abilities and skill levels with no previous ceramic experience needed.

You can book tickets to their events via the link below, and also follow them on social media for event updates:

3. Rituals

This Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate that special person in your life and treat them to a moment of luxury.

Rituals offer a variety of bath, home and body products from its bestselling collections, giving you the perfect present to gift to a father figure in your life, or even as a gift to yourself.

This year, Rituals are making it a Father’s Day to remember with its latest selection of luxurious gifts – including the Homme ‘Invigorating Treat’ Small Gift Set, and the Homme ‘Invigorating Routine’ Medium Gift Set.

The wonderful Homme Gift Sets include a variety of caring products enriched with bamboo, Japanese mint and cedar wood leaving the user feeling fresh and confident.

Check them out online below:

Website

Instagram

4. Kerry Hanaphy Clinic

Let Dad indulge in some much-needed pampering and self-care with a well-deserved voucher for the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic.

With three locations across Dublin, South William Street, Citywest and Swords, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic have long been at the forefront of skincare and anti-ageing in Ireland, offering their dedicated clients only the best in a vast array of treatments.

From Fillers, Anti-Wrinkle, Profhilo, Facials and newly introduced Sofwave, there is something to cater to Dad’s specific needs, leaving them feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to take on the world.

Vouchers from €50 are available to purchase in any of the three Kerry Hanaphy Clinics or online via www.kerryhanaphy.com.

With their trio of gift ideas, Dad is sure to feel loved, appreciated, and thoroughly spoiled this Father’s Day.

Check them out online below:

5. Boots

Boots have some amazing gift options for Father’s Day this year.

With something to suit every budget, find something dad-lightful in-store or online – whether you’re shopping for fragrance, personalised gifting, or electrical goods.

With reductions across a wide range of gifts, pick up the perfect gift for your dad for less ahead of Father’s Day on June 18.

Check them out online below: