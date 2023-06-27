The Top Places To Get A Facial

Hot girl summer is well and truly underway, and what better way to celebrate than to treat yourself to a facial?

A quality facial treatment can help clear up your skin, give it a gorgeous glow, and make you feel relaxed and pampered.

With that being said, we have listed the top places in the country to get a facial treatment.

Take a look:

1. Institute of Dermatologists

The Institute of Dermatologists® is a patient-centric, world-class Institute of Dermatology where patients are treated by experts in Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology with expertise in all facets of Dermatology.

The Institute was founded in 2019 by two Consultant Dermatologists, Professor Caitriona Ryan and Professor Nicola Ralph.

Their mission was to deliver excellence in Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologic care by Specialist Registered, Consultant Dermatologists in a state-of-the-art Dermatology facility.

The ultimate goal at the Institute of Dermatologists is to empower individuals to achieve optimal skin health and wellness.

They believe that healthy skin is a vital component of overall well-being, and are committed to providing their patients with the highest quality care possible.



The team of skilled dermatologists and medical professionals are passionate about delivering personalized treatment plans that are tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

The team believe in a holistic approach to skin health, and they work closely with their patients to identify and address the underlying causes of their skin conditions.



Their Therapeutic Restorative Facials have been created with the most common skincare complaints in mind – such as rosacea, eczema, and acne-prone skin.

Find out more about the Therapeutic Restorative Facials here.

Check out The Institute of Dermatologists online:

2. The Chalet

The Chalet is a family-run business owned and operated by sisters Amy and Stephanie, who have a passion for skincare and delivering the best possible results for their clients.

The leading salon is dedicated to providing exceptional beauty services in a relaxing space.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, they offer a wide range of treatments and use premium products to enhance their clients natural beauty.

The Chalet is proud to be associated with the International Institute of Active Aging and is deeply committed to promoting skin health, planet health, and sustainable beauty solutions.

The salon is located in a relaxing countryside setting, just 20 minutes from Carlow town and 1 hour from Dublin.

Whether you’re seeking a pampering facial, a luxurious massage, or a rejuvenating laser treatment, the expert therapists will guide you through their range of bespoke treatments, tailored to your individual needs.

Check out The Chalet online:

3. Skin& Clinic

Skin& is a medical aesthetic and skin health clinic that was founded by Nurse and Medical Aesthetic specialist Ciara Murphy.

Ciara takes an integrative approach to skincare and provides a 360 degree view of all the many intrinsic and external factors that can affect the skin’s health and appearance.

Located in Killiney, Co. Dublin, the clinic provides tailor-made treatment plans that are specific to each individual and their particular skin concerns.

Taking into account the many variables involved in achieving and maintaining optimum skin health and appearance, Skin& can blend medical aesthetic, cosmeceutical, nutritional and lifestyle interventions as deemed necessary.

This multidisciplinary approach strives for maximal effectiveness.

Check out Skin& online:

4. Álainn Beauty Rooms

Álainn Beauty Rooms was founded by Áine Lennon and Amy Gannon in December 2016.

Located in Maynooth, Co Kildare, the skin and beauty salon’s motto is that skincare is a jog, not a sprint.

The team uses the highest quality skincare brands such a Image, Genosys, and Celluma LED light therapy.

The salon has several advanced skincare treatments, which they customise to suit their clients needs and goals.

Their ‘Ready, Set, Glow’ facial treatment is the most popular in the salon.

It combines three advanced skincare treatments – Image Skincare Enzymatic peel, Genosys mesotherapy skin needling for an infusion of hydration, followed by Celluma light therapy.

Check out Álainn Beauty Rooms online:

5. Nuala Woulfe

Nuala Woulfe is one of the most recognised names in the beauty industry in Ireland, who has been in business for almost 30 years.

Commended for high quality & standards, her clinic offers an unrivalled list of services, catering for all your beauty and relaxation needs.

The luxurious, contemporary skin clinic and day spa facilities will help you de-stress and unwind, offering you a tranquil retreat.

The salon offers a huge range of facials – including ‘The Beyond Botox Facial’, ‘The Revival Facial’, and ‘The Sculpting Facial’.

Nuala Woulfe is located in the leafy sea side village Glasthule, a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of Dublin’s City Centre.

Check out Nuala Woulfe online: