The top kid-friendly hotels for a staycation this midterm

The October midterm is fast-approaching, so now is the perfect time to book a fun staycation for you and your family.

These kid-friendly hotels have everything you need to make unforgettable family memories – from playgrounds and kid clubs, to swimming pools and nearby attractions.

Take a look:

The Connacht Hotel

A family break at The Connacht Hotel in Galway means new memories to last a lifetime.

The Connacht Hotel has long established a reputation as being a great place in Galway for families to enjoy a fun stay – with swimming pools, a Friendly Fellows kids club and tasty food.

The brilliant Friendly Fellows Kids Club has fun games and activities for groups ages 3-5 or 6-13 – including arts and crafts time, Cinema Time, Puppet Storytime, nature walks and plenty of outdoor activities.

The Connacht Hotel also has family-friendly on-site dining options, along with family rooms, bunk bed rooms, and family suites.

Plus, The Connacht Hotel’s location means you can easily explore lots of fun-filled adventures across Galway, like boat tours, bike rides, beach walks, and more.

Whether you want to enjoy what our hotel has to offer or explore beautiful Galway, The Connacht Hotel has you covered.

Check out the hotel online:

Pillo Hotel Ashbourne

Looking for a fun family break in Meath? Well look no further than the 4* Pillo Hotel & Spa Ashbourne in Co. Meath.

Ideally located for hours of family fun, the Pillo Hotel is only minutes from the motorway and in short distance of many fun filled family attractions.

Enjoy spacious and bright family bedrooms, a full leisure centre with a 16-metre swimming pool onsite and a children’s playground.

Great fun filled days are never far away at Pillo Hotel Ashbourne because we are the closest hotel to Emerald Park (formerly Tayto Park), just 5 minutes’ drive away from the hotel.

Emerald Park is one of the very first theme parks of its kind in Ireland, found right here in Meath.

Check out the hotel online:

Hotel Killarney

Experience all the beauty of Ireland’s South West at Hotel Killarney.

Located only one mile from Killarney town, Co. Kerry, Hotel Killarney is among the top quality family hotels in Ireland.

The superb facilities and extensive range of activities make this the perfect destination for all of the family.



Hotel Killarney offers a variety of accommodation options to suit guests looking for a leisure or activity break in Killarney, Kerry or the South West of Ireland.

Our bedrooms are both well-equipped and spacious with a light and uncluttered design.

Hotel Killarney‘s family-friendly suites are spacious and comfortable – perfect for a family of two adults and up to three children sharing.

Hotel Killarney is also only 3 kilometres away from the INEC Killarney.

Killarney Train Station is a 15-minute walk away and Fitzgerald Stadium is just a 5-minute drive away.

Check out the hotel online:

Glenroyal Hotel & Leisure Club

The Glenroyal Hotel is a family-owned property located in the heart of Kildare in the ancient town of Maynooth.

The tastefully decorated 4-Star property encompasses a traditional Irish welcome & a celebrated family atmosphere.

Since 1995, The Glenroyal Hotel has been recognized as one of the best hotels in Kildare, priding themselves on their customer service excellence.

The hotel understands that each of their guests have unique needs and requirements, and they strive to ensure these are met and fulfilled to an exceptional standard.

The Glenroyal Hotel, perfectly positioned on Dublin’s doorstep. That means you’re close enough to the city to do everything you want to do yet far enough feel you’ve escaped.

The hotel is just a gentle stroll into the ancient university town of Maynooth, 20 minutes into Dublin and close to excellent train and bus services to connect you to the rest of Ireland. This is exactly where you want to be.

The hotel comes equipped with a kid’s club, two 20 metre pools, an on-site bar and restaurant, a café and a brand-new gym. There really is something for everyone in the family here.

Check out the hotel online: