The Best Gifts To Shop From Irish Businesses This Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, which means we’re all on a last minute dash to find the perfect presents for our loved-ones.

Amid the cost of living crisis, shopping local is the best gift you can give to Irish business owners this festive season – and there’s so many amazing Irish brands to choose from.

Whether you’re shopping for your interiors obsessed bestie, a new mum, or a travel junkie – we have rounded up some of the best Irish businesses to shop from this Christmas:

Flanagan & Harhen Interiors

Shopping for someone who just moved into a new home, or have a friend who’s mad about interiors?

Flanagan & Harhen is a family owned interior and hardware store based in the heart of Kildare Town.

Striving to bring you timeless pieces that you will love & cherish forever, they are passionate about interiors, and believe that everyone deserves to live in a beautiful home.

They stock large furniture pieces including beautiful made-to-order sofas, large and small furniture pieces, and home accessories all picked by their expert team.

Flanagan & Harhen are also proud stockists of paint – including Farrow & Ball, Colourtrend and Little Greene.

Clevamama

Got a new mum in your life this Christmas? Then look no further than ClevaMama for gift ideas this festive season

Founded in 2003 by two sisters and mums, Martina Craine and Suzanne Browne, ClevaMama is a dynamic, innovative, Irish nursery brand with global reach and ambition.

As parents themselves, they are passionate about creating premium and clever solutions that help make it easier for parents to balance their busy family life.

From their Luxe Sherpa Baby Blanket, to their ClevaMama Air Purifier and Nite Nite Light & Reiki Sound Machine – they’ve got something for all the mamas out there.

Endorsed by celebrity mum Vogue Williams, their range of products are designed to fit into your life, your home and your family.

Sutherland Interiors

Another top Irish brand to shop for all things homeware is Sutherland Interiors.

Based in Dublin 4, Sutherland Interiors is Ireland’s no. 1 destination for designer interiors, all sourced from leading luxury global brands.

Their extensive range includes living, dining, and bespoke furniture, plus lighting, home accessories, fabrics, rugs, wallpaper and outdoor living.

From plush ottomans to gorgeous scented candles and coffee table books, there’s so much to choose from both in-store and online.

They’ve also got an amazing array of Christmas decorations and accessories, perfect for the festive season.

They’re open Mon – Sat from 9.30 – 17.30, with late opening on Thursdays until 7pm.

The Fitz Review

Gift the essence of exploration with The Fitz Review Gift Card this Christmas, the perfect present for the travel enthusiast in your life.

This card isn’t just a gift; it’s a passport to a world of genuine, unforgettable adventures.

The European travel club is the definitive source for reviewing top-notch properties and destinations, with a team dedicated to finding exceptional places for you to explore.

Members enjoy special rates at their stunning properties across Europe, including luxurious hotels, unique boutique guesthouses, and more.

Members will also get exclusive access to their travel blogs, penned by real people who have genuinely stayed at and experienced each destination – offering authentic, well-rounded insights from every corner of Europe.

On top of that, members receive a 50% discount on personalised travel consultations, ensuring every journey is perfectly tailored to individual tastes and preferences.

The Fitz Review Gift Card is more than just a gift; it’s a promise of authentic, memorable, and personalised travel experiences.

Wineport Lodge

Gift the gift of a stunning staycation this festive season at the Wineport Lodge.

Located in Glasson, Co. Westmeath, Wineport is a luxury lodge with a unique sense of cosiness and comfort at every turn.

Nestled on the banks of Lough Ree in a tranquil, rural setting, Wineport Lodge is exceptional in style and beauty.

Every spacious, light-filled room boasts stunning views over the water, and the west-facing balconies mean you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets every evening.

With warm hospitality, exquisite cuisine, fine wines, and a rejuvenating Cedarwood Spa, Wineport Lodge offers cosy, lakeshore luxury just three miles north of Athlone.

