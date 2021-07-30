Here’s why you NEED this coffee and food app in your life

We love a good app that makes our life easier, and Bamboo is no exception…

Bamboo is the BEST way to order from your favourite cafés and restaurants, while saving you time and money.

The super handy app allows users to skip the queue by ordering and paying in advance – meaning there’s no need to wait in a queue, order at the till, or pay with cash.

When you arrive, all you have to do is say your name, grab your order, and go!

With over 200 cafés and restaurants on the Bamboo app, there’s so much to choose from right across the country.

If you’re a coffee lover, Bear Market is hugely popular on the app, and has four locations across Dublin – including Blackrock, Pembroke St, Decathlon, and Georges St.

And if you’re a fan of Asian cuisine, SOUP Ramen in Dún Laoighaire and SOUP 2 in Smithfield were recently added to Bamboo, allowing users to order their favourite dish in a few simple taps.

For the vegans out there, Flip Burger is available to order on Bamboo, and we can assure they have the best vegan and veggie burgers in town (promise!).

The app has also partnered with some firm favourites around Dublin, including popular salad spot Chopped, and the much-loved Mexican restaurant Tolteca.

Bamboo allows you to order your favourite meal with no extra fees, and you can automatically pick-up loyalty points with each order in participating cafés and restaurants.

Ensuring you pick up your order on time (and that it’s still hot!), Bamboo also offers real-time tracking on your order too.

This is very important information for all the burrito lovers out there…

Sound like this app is for you? If so, you can download it straight to your phone right HERE.

We’re also running a competition with Bamboo over on our Instagram page, and the prize includes a €150 voucher to spend on Bamboo, and a 1 night stay at the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Check out the post below to enter:

Make sure to follow Bamboo on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with the latest cafés and restaurants to join the app.

Bamboo are also currently hiring! You can check out their job listings on their LinkedIn page.