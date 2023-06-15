Fujifilm launch brand new INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 instant camera

Fujifilm has announced the launch of the INSTAX SQUARE SQ40™ instant camera, a new addition to the INSTAX SQUARE lineup of instant cameras.

Instant cameras have exploded in popularity in recent years, as they allow you to immediately capture memories that will last a lifetime.

Whether you’re going on a girls trip or celebrating a happy occasion at home, INSTAX instant cameras are an essential item for any get together.

The SQ40 camera boasts a range of exciting new features including the Automatic Exposure function, which automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, optimizing the shutter speed and flash output according to the scene.

It allows even novice INSTAX instant camera users to take photos that are automatically adjusted regardless of interior or exterior conditions, producing high-quality photos on-the-spot.

Our favourite feature is the Selfie Mode, which is perfect for taking selfies and close-up shots.

The function is incredibly easy and convenient to activate, as you simply twist the lens after powering the SQ40 on.

Alongside the launch of the SQ40, Fujifilm has also introduced the new INSTAX SQUARE “Sunset” variety of instant film, which will be available in a single pack with 10 exposures.

The design of this new square format instant film is inspired by the gentle gradation of the colours in the sky during a serene sunset.

Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM Europe, said: “Consumers love our INSTAX MINI 40 instant camera, so expanding the line to also include a SQUARE format option just made sense.”

“Not only can INSTAX fans now have another instant camera with a classic look, but they can also now enjoy the SQ40’s large, square image area.”

In other exciting INSTAX news, Fujifilm has also introduced brown as a new colour option for its INSTAX MINI EVO hybrid instant camera.

Initially introduced in 2021 in a black camera body, MINI EVO’s unique hybrid format combines the excitement and satisfaction of traditional instant camera functionality with the capabilities of digital imaging technology to select, share, and store specific images.

Paired with INSTAX MINI instant film, MINI EVO creates high-quality prints directly from the camera, so you can capture memories easily while on the go.

It also allows you to print images from a paired Smartphone camera roll using the INSTAX MINI EVO Smartphone App.

Fujifilm’s INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 instant camera (RRP €150), and the INSTAX SQUARE Sunset instant film, will be available at Fujifilm stockist’s nationwide from June 29, 2023.

Fujifilm’s INSTAX MINI EVO hybrid instant camera in brown (RRP €200) will also be available from the same date.

Check out the full range of INSTAX instant cameras online here.