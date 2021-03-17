Westlife announce they have signed with a new record label

Westlife have announced they have signed with a new record label.

The Irish band, made up of Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan, shared the news via Instagram – after parting ways with EMI Records.

Sharing snaps of celebrating the news from their homes, the boy band wrote: “We’ve got some big news for you today! 🎉 Not only is it St Patrick’s Day but we are also celebrating our brand new partnership with eastwest and Warner Music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westlife (@westlife)

“We have found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us, in what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music!”

Last month, Westlife teased a “very exciting chapter” ahead, as they bring their live shows to America for the first time.

They said at the time: “The next 18 months is shaping up to be our biggest year, including a groundbreaking global partnership which we will be announcing imminently.”

“We can also reveal we have started work on our brand new album due for release later this year.”

“Lastly, and the most exciting part of all, is that we get to see all of you again and it’s been a long time coming, as embark on our biggest ever world tour.”

“This will take us across 5 continents including a sold out Wembley Stadium and for the first time ever, we will be bringing our live shows to America.”

“In the meantime, everyone stay safe and we’ll see you all very soon. Love Nicky, Shane, Kian and Mark.”