Vogue Williams left mortified after embarrassing moment on the National Television Awards red carpet

Vogue Williams was left mortified after an embarrassing moment on the National Television Awards red carpet.

The Irish presenter interviewed celebs for ITV’s Lorraine at the star-studded awards show in London on Tuesday night.

The mum-of-three stunned in a black sequinned dress with a hood from De La Vali for the occasion.

But on the latest episode of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, which she hosts alongside Joanne McNally, Vogue revealed she realised after the event that she had something in her teeth while doing her interviews.

She said: “I was hosting for Lorraine so got to talk to all the celebs. I love doing it, it’s great. But when I got home, I realised I had so much s**t in my teeth and nobody told me.”

“It looked like the chocolate cake. And it was in like three lines of teeth. Because I’ve such a horsey mouth, so when I smiled, you can see all of it. Not a single person told me.”

It comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of Vogue and Joanne’s E4 show.

Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive, which was filmed in Ibiza last August, will air on September 21.

