Everything we know about Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams’ new TV show

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams’ new TV show finally has a release date.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast hosts jetted off to Ibiza last August to film a pilot episode for E4, but they kept details of the show under wraps.

It has since been revealed that the show, titled ‘Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive’, will air on September 21.

The show’s synopsis reads: “Presenter Vogue Williams and her mate and comedian Joanne McNally are going on a girl’s trip to Ibiza to find out where they sit on the sexual spectrum – are they as open minded as they think, or are they lights off, t-shirts on, prudes at heart?”

“Known for hosting their laugh out loud podcast together – ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ – listened to by millions each week, these BFFs are swapping the safety of their podcast mic for two plane tickets to Ibiza, as they embark on an eye opening and empowering journey, with a goal of exploring their sexuality and understanding how to truly live their best lives.”

The once-off special will see Vogue and Joanne “meeting, and experiencing, people and communities that are pushing the boundaries of conventional sex”.

E4 tease: “This isn’t a grubby exploration of pampas grass swingers, but a sex and body positive journey, filtered through the lens of best friends who do not hold back. It’s a raucous, real-talk, funny road trip with heart that approaches the world of sex, spirituality, and wellness in an entirely fresh and riotous way.”

“From steaming their ‘yonis’ in a field, to a wild night out at an erotic nightclub in the heart of Ibiza’s West End, we’ll follow the duo’s every move as they endeavour to reach a higher sexual and spiritual plane and overcome their own inhibitions.”

“But will Joanne and Vogue be changed women? Will they learn brand new things about their bodies that can enrich their own sex lives? Or will they leave with more questions than they came to the island with?”

Speaking about the show, Vogue said: “I loved Ibiza, getting spanked by Joanne was certainly a highlight. I feel like we really took our friendship to the next level on this trip.”

Joanne added: “I had an absolute ball in Ibiza and I can’t wait for people to see how liberated I now am and what a frigid Vogue is.”

Commissioning Editor, Genna Gibson said: “Lifelong friends Vogue and Joanne are the perfect duo to lead this entertaining exploration of female empowerment and sex positivity.”

“Equipped with their unique sense of humour and their shared natural curiosity for the topic, I’m really looking forward to finding out whether they’ll both be feeling the love by the end…”