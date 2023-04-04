Ad
Vogue Williams debuts new look after dying her hair brunette

Vogue Williams has debuted a brand new look, after dying her hair brunette.

The TV presenter previously rocked a shoulder length blonde bob, but decided she needed a change for spring.

The mother-of-three transformed her hair with longer extensions, and dyed her hair a light brown with face framing highlights.

Showing off her new ‘do on Instagram, Vogue wrote: “New hurrrrrrrrrr!!!! I needed a change so @hadleyyatessalon and @georginahamiltonhopkinshair worked their magic.”

“I’m now a long haired brunette and loving it!” she added.

Fans complimented Vogue’s new hair colour in the comment section, but some argued her locks were more “bronde” than “brunette”.

However, one follower pointed out that her ring light probably made her colour look “a lot brighter”.

The 37-year-old’s hair looked much darker in a photo she shared on her Instagram Story today, following her appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

