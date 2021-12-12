Ad
Undisputed world champion Katie Taylor retains her lightweight titles

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Katie Taylor remains the undisputed lightweight champion of the world after a unanimous-decision victory over Firuza Sharipova at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old retained her WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts in her 15th world title bout, moving to 20-0 as a professional.

Speaking after the fight, the Bray native told DAZN: “Overall it’s a 20th win in 20 fights, I’m still undefeated and undisputed. I can’t complain.”

“This is professional boxing, it’s what it’s about, I’m just happy to come out with a win. My 15th defence of a world title. It’s been a great year and this prepares us for all the big fights next year. We’re ready for a big 2022.”

Katie also said she is looking forward to a “historic fight” against seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano next year, which she said would be “the biggest female fight possible”.

Her promoter Eddie Hearn said he expected the “the biggest fight in women’s boxing history” to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York in April 2022.

