Una Healy joins the line-up for highly anticipated TV show

Una Healy has joined the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland.

The special, which will air tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm, will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

Speaking ahead of the show, Una said: “I’m very excited to take part as I’m big fan, and I’m always like Gogglebox myself at home.”

“I used to get told off for chatting over things commentating when used to watch TV when I was younger!” the singer added.

Erica Cody has also signed up for the celeb special, and she will be joining Una on the sofa.

She said: “I’m super excited to be taking part, Gogglebox is one of me and my granddads favourite shows (this will be his favourite episode yet!) so it’s a full circle moment.”

