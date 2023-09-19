Here’s the line-up so far for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland is set to air this Wednesday on Virgin Media One at 9pm.
The show will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.
Take a look at the 11 confirmed groups taking part in the upcoming series:
Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt
Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle
The Fleming Family
Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster and Martin King
Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian
Séamus O’Hara and James Martin
Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers
Hughie Maughan and Matthew MacNabb
Shane Casey, Demis Isaac Oviawae and Hilary Rose
Norma Sheehan and Rachel Pilkington
Lyra and Rozanna Purcell
