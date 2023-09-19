Here’s the line-up so far for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland is set to air this Wednesday on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

The show will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

Take a look at the 11 confirmed groups taking part in the upcoming series:

Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt

Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle

The Fleming Family

Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster and Martin King

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Séamus O’Hara and James Martin

Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers

Hughie Maughan and Matthew MacNabb

Shane Casey, Demis Isaac Oviawae and Hilary Rose

Norma Sheehan and Rachel Pilkington

Lyra and Rozanna Purcell