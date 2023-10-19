U2’s Bono and The Edge sell iconic Dublin hotel in multi-million euro deal

Bono and The Edge have sold The Clarence Hotel in Dublin.

According to The Irish Times, the U2 frontman and guitarist bought the 4-star hotel back in 1992.

The pair, along with their business partner Paddy McKillen Snr, have now sold the popular city centre hotel to Paddy McKillen Jnr and Matt Ryan of the Dean Hotel Group in a multi-million euro deal.

The Clarence famously featured on BBC’s Top of the Pops back in 2000, when the Irish rockstar’s delivered a live performance of their track ‘Beautiful Day’ from the rooftop.

The new owners of the hotel, The Dean Group, have held the leasehold for the Wellington Quay hotel since 2019 and have been managing its operations for a number of years prior to their ownership.

The group took out a €43 million loan with the acquisition of the freehold, and to pay for a planned refurbishment and expansion of the hotel, with 43 new bedrooms.

According to the architect’s plans, The Dean Group is set to extend the building into next door, which the group also owns. This will bring the room count to 102 bedrooms.

The exact figure of the sale is yet to be revealed.

The sale comes after U2 kicked off their iconic residency at the Las Vegas Sphere last month.