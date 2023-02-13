U2 announce Las Vegas residency without Larry Mullen Jr

U2 have announced they will be taking up a residency in Las Vegas, without their drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton will begin a run of dates at the newly opened MSG Sphere for an immersive show later this year.

Larry is unable to perform with the band as he is recovering from surgery, so Bram van den Berg will replace him.

The news of the residency was confirmed during an advert at the 2023 Super Bowl in the US on Sunday night.

In a statement shared on their official website, U2 said: “It’s going to take all we’ve got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right.”

“The Sphere show has been in the works for a long time. We don’t want to let people down, least of all our audience… the truth is we miss them as much as they appear to miss us… our audience was always the fifth member of the band.”

“Bottom line, U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert…”

The Irish stars continued: “We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level…”

“That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall.”

“The Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls.”