TV presenter Deric Hartigan labels Dublin black lives matter protest a ‘disgrace’ – amid coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Dublin - despite lockdown restrictions

Virgin Media presenter Deric Hartigan has questioned those who took part in Monday’s black lives matter march in Dublin, calling it a “disgrace” – given that social distancing was clearly not adhered to.

Over 1,000 people came together to protest the death of George Floyd, showing solidarity with other protestors across the world calling for change.

While many applauded the demonstration today, a lot of people felt the march was a slap in the face to those who have kept to social distancing rules, and to those who have been unable to see loved ones during lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, weather man Deric said he felt the protest was a “disgrace” given that people are still dying from coronavirus.

“I unequivocally support the #BlackLivesMatter movement; however this protest today in Dublin was a disgrace & a deep lack of respect to those Irish citizens both black & white, who have either died or lost loves ones due to this pandemic.

“Home & online protest just as effective,” he added.

Many Twitter users had similar opinions, after more photos and videos emerged from the demonstration, clearly showing that people were not social distancing.

Take a look at some of the responses:

