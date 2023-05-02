Tributes pour in for well-known beauty PR Anne-Marie Foran – who has died

Tributes are pouring in for well-known beauty PR Anne-Marie Foran, who has sadly died.

According to Evoke.ie, the mum-of-one was diagnosed with cancer back in January, and she passed away at a Blackrock Hospice in Dublin on Saturday.

The Canadian-born PR agent was surrounded by her family, including her husband Des and son Dylan.

The 45-year-old’s funeral mass will take place at St John The Baptist Church in Blackrock on Thursday, May 4 followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.

Anne-Marie started her own company, AMForan PR, in 2010. She represented top beauty brands such as Vicky, CeraVe and la Roche-Posay.

Reacting to the news of Anne-Marie’s death, PR agent Avila Lipsett tweeted: “So very sad to read this. I didn’t know Anne-Marie personally, only professionally. She was always so great to deal with & amazing at her job . RIP Anne-Marie.”

Beauty expert Jennifer O’Brien wrote: “I am so very sad to see this. Anne-Marie was a gorgeous person. I did some work with her years ago and I always loved catching up with her at different events in the industry, she always had a big smile on her face. Such a loss. RIP.”