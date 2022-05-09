This is how you can nab tickets to the sold-out Electric Picnic festival

Electric Picnic sold out in under 30 minutes this year, which means a lot of people missed out on getting tickets for the popular festival.

But if you’re still trying to find a way to attend the much-loved music event in Stradbally, why not sign up for the National Dairy Council Tour De Picnic 17km run or 80km cycle?

The charity run or cycle will bag you a ticket to the sold-out event, and will help raise vital funds for three children’s charities – including the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Ronald McDonald House and ISPCC Childline.

This year, participants are required to raise €450 (including registration) for the NDC Tour De Picnic charities, with their weekend pass to Ireland’s most popular music festival waiting for them at the finish line.

The stunning 80km cycle through some of Ireland’s best cycle ways will begin with a healthy breakfast at Tallaght Stadium on September 2nd to keep you energised as you push those peddles towards the Picnic.

There will also be additional “Fuel stops” on the way to the Picnic, where runners and cyclists can refuel with milkshakes, smoothies and other energy fuelling snacks along with water.

Melvin Benn, Festival Director of Electric Picnic, who has cycled Tour de Picnic for the last five years, said, “I cannot recommend enough it as a better and healthier way to start a festival weekend – and it’s one less car on the road.”

International rugby player Dan Sheehan, renowned singer songwriter Róisín O, and Irish long distance runner Grace Lynch are also urging fans of the festival to sign up for Tour de Picnic.

Róisín said, “I can’t say I have ever run to Electric Picnic before, normally I arrive in a tour van! But it’s for such a great cause that it will be as worthwhile as taking to the stage! And even better, one of the charities is very close to my heart.”

Rugby player Dan Sheahan commented, “I’m delighted to be involved in Tour de Picnic this year and I’d urge anyone who can to get involved, whether it’s running or cycling, it’s all a bit of fun and will really help raise vital funds for three great children’s charities.”

Irish long distance runner Grace Lynch added, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to support this year’s Tour De Picnic.”

“These fuel stops will be great in helping to maintain the participants’ energy requirements and dairy is brilliant for refuelling and repairing with high quality proteins like whey and casein and rehydrating with electrolytes and potassium.”

The fundraising deadline for Tour de Picnic is August 12, 2022, which you can sign up for here.