The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by former Ireland rugby head coach Joe Schmidt to discuss his decision to move home to New Zealand last year, and what life is like living in a zero-Covid country.

He will also be chatting about Ireland’s upcoming Six Nation game against France this weekend.

Katie Price will be on the show to chat about the complex needs of her eldest son Harvey, as he moves to full-time care.

Internet comedy star Stevo Timothy will open up about a harrowing life-changing event that made him reassess his life choices and embark on a different path.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will discuss the work of the Gardaí in policing the pandemic, and the challenges facing the force over the coming months.

With the return of First Dates Ireland to screens this week, Ryan will be chatting with four hopeful singletons from the series about their experiences of trying to find love during a pandemic.

There will also be a special nod to Valentine’s Day, which takes place this Sunday.

Finally, Sorcha Richardson will be in studio for a performance of her single ‘Don’t Talk About It’.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, February 12th on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.

