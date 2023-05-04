The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

Ed Sheeran leads the line-up for Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

The father-of-two, whose album Subtract was released today, will speak to host Ryan Tubridy in an in-depth interview.

He will also treat viewers to exclusive performances of both his new music and fan-favourites.

In a Late Late Show first, Ryan interviews Ed in the round, surrounded by Irish fans who get the chance to chat with their idol and hear exclusive acoustic performances of Ed’s hit singles Perfect and Eyes Closed as well as another track from his new album Subtract.

In the two-part interview, the singer speaks candidly about the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards and his tumultuous 2022 when his wife Cherry was diagnosed with cancer. He also discusses the Irish influences on his life and music and has a surprise for Ryan that leaves him speechless.

Caitríona Balfe will be in studio on Friday night to chat about the enduring success of Outlander, now in its seventh season; why she continues to fight for better working conditions for models despite leaving the industry more than a decade ago; and why she missed the slap that was heard around the world when she attended the Oscars for her hit movie Belfast.

Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory Stories) and governor of Mountjoy Prison Edward Mullins will be on the show ahead of their appearance on a new series Gaelic in the Joy – which will kick off on RTE One on May 17.

The series sees them take a group of prisoners who are participating in a rehabilitation programme and prepare them for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at Croke Park.

Junk Kouture is the world’s largest sustainable fashion competition for young people; five models will showcase their magnificent designs made from actual waste.

The winning designs selected by a panel of Junk Kouture judges will compete against fifty other teams from Abu Dhabi, London, Paris, Milan and New York on a global stage to become the second-ever World Designer of the Year!

The Late Late Show will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ireland Women’s National Team, and Ryan will speak to former players about the dedication and determination it took to be the first women to represent Ireland at senior women’s level.

Viewers will be treated to a musical performance from Rachel Mae Hannon, who will be making her The Late Late Show debut on the same day that her new song The Boys will be released.