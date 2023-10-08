Thalia Heffernan shares major life update – after splitting from longterm boyfriend

Thalia Heffernan has revealed she’s moving back to Dublin, just months after she relocated to New York.

The Irish model confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, as she thanked her followers for their kind messages following her recent appearance on Georgie Crawford’s The Good Glow podcast.

The 28-year-old said: “I have decided that I am moving back home to Dublin.”

“Don’t get me wrong, New York was such an incredible experience and I loved it and I made the most amazing friends and I did the most amazing things and I’ve memories that are going to last me a lifetime.”

“I’m going to miss so much of it and so many people and so many things, but to be totally honest my move over there for the past year has really taken a toll on me and I’ve neglected myself to be honest, both mentally and physically I haven’t been well.”

Thalia revealed she didn’t realise the extend of things until she came home to Ireland, and she has since decided to stay and “prioritize” herself.

Thalia has since moved in with her best friend, singer Erica Cody.

The Dubliner has experienced a lot of change in recent months, after splitting from her longterm boyfriend Ryan McShane and leaving IMG Models.