Thalia Heffernan reveals she’s left IMG Models – after relocating to New York

Thalia Heffernan has revealed she’s left IMG Models.

The Irish model relocated to New York last year after signing with the top agency, whose clients include Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Georgie Crawford’s The Good Glow podcast, the 28-year-old revealed she recently parted ways with the agency and has signed with a new one.

Explaining her decision, Thalia said: “This is just me turning the pages in my new chapter. This is my new beginning.”

Speaking about the challenges she faced after moving to New York, the Dubliner said: “The first six months of my life in New York I didn’t work a single day because I went bleach blonde and my hair was so damaged that I couldn’t do anything.”

“And then we didn’t like the bleach blonde so we had to change it to a natural balayage. But the person who did that destroyed it, and it was like a Halloween wig for a few weeks.”

“Then we had to find a specialist to rectify it, and that took about six months. So not only was I going through work issues because I couldn’t work, but I was also going through self confidence issues.”

“I was living in New York not working, not making any money, spending all of my savings that I wanted to use to buy my own house one day… I think I got to a breaking point,” she admitted.

Thalia revealed she has “changed so much” in the past year, and removed all her “safety nets” in a bid to start from scratch when she returns to New York later this year.

The model also said that for “the first time”, she is putting work second and enjoying her life more.

She added: “I now have better work-life balance. I love going to work, but I also want to see my friends and do things socially, and I never really wanted to do that before.”