Thalia Heffernan opens up about her split from Ryan McShane for the first time

Thalia Heffernan has opened up about her split from Ryan McShane for the first time.

The Irish model and the professional dancer met while filming Dancing With The Stars back in 2017.

Thalia relocated to New York late last year after signing with top agency IMG Models, whose clients include Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss.

The 28-year-old had been navigating a long-distance relationship with Ryan, who she shared two rescue dogs with, but they decided to call it quits in January of this year.

Thalia spoke about her move to New York and her split from Ryan on the latest episode of Georgie Crawford’s The Good Glow podcast, admitting she’s “changed a lot” in the past year.

She said: “I ended up breaking with my longterm boyfriend. I went back to America after that happened and I just was like, ‘You’re on your own but you made that decision, so you have to follow through’.”

“It’s never easy leaving family, friends, boyfriends, homes… Like my home now is a storage unit. I really have removed all of my safety nets,” Thalia added.

The model, who is spending some time in Ireland before moving back to New York, also revealed she left IMG Models three weeks ago – and that she has since signed with a new agency.

Speaking about adjusting to the major changes in her life, Thalia told Georgie: “I’m learning who I am because I’ve changed, my surroundings have changed so much and my life has changed so much. I’m still not at the end of that journey…”

“But it’s an amazing thing, it’s a very scary thing, but it’s an amazing thing.”