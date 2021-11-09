Terrie McEvoy shares sweet video of the moment her newborn baby met her dog Jake

Terrie McEvoy has shared a sweet video of the moment she brought her newborn daughter home from the hospital.

The Irish influencer welcomed her first child with her husband David Fitzpatrick last week, a baby girl named Sydney.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the nurse shared a heartwarming clip of her rescue dog Jake for the first time, and captioned the post: “The start of something so special💞🐶🌿#SydneyandJake.”

Announcing the birth of her daughter last week, Terrie wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨. Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍. Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨.”

On Sunday, the Dublin native shared the special name of her baby girl – Sydney Tina.

Terrie and David lived in Sydney, Australia for years before deciding to move back to Ireland.

The baby’s middle name Tina was also the name of David’s mother, who sadly passed away in 2018.

