Suzanne Jackson steps down as CEO of her beauty brand

Suzanne Jackson has stepped down as CEO of her beauty brand, SoSu Cosmetics.

The Irish influencer, who founded the company in 2015, said she plans to remain involved with the business, with a focus on the areas of product development and delivery.

The 37-year-old has appointed Caroline Dalton, who previously worked as Primark’s head of buying across a number of categories, as the new CEO of her company.

Suzanne said: “I am delighted to hand over the reins to Caroline after eight years of being CEO at SOSU Cosmetics. Caroline will bring a strong set of leadership skills to help to build out the strategy and direction for the brand’s planned growth.”

“Her particular passion for the beauty industry is clear, and with her support, SOSU Cosmetics plans to invest further in resource and infrastructure to continue to grow the business both at home and abroad.”

“I will continue to be involved in the business at the product development and delivery side.”

Suzanne first announced her decision to step down as CEO of the company in July.

She told VIP Magazine at the time that she would instead be shifting her attention towards a new brand she is currently developing.

“I have a brand new brand – my own brand – something that is very new to the market that I’m launching next year,” the Dubliner revealed. “It’s been in development for the last two years so I’m going to spend a bit of time on that, along with consulting the likes of start-ups.”