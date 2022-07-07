Suzanne Jackson reveals she’s taking a ‘step back’ from her beauty brand

Suzanne Jackson has revealed she’s taking a “step back” from her beauty brand, SOSU Cosmetics.

The 37-year-old launched her business as SOSU by Suzanne Jackson back in 2015, but the influencer has announced she’s stepping down as CEO of the company.

Speaking to VIP magazine, she said: “I have actually just hired a new CEO for my business.”

“That CEO will be starting – all going well- in September and from then on I’m going to try to step back – a little – and let my amazing team take charge and I’m going to try to live a good couple of months here, in Portugal.”

The company’s name SOSU by Suzanne Jackson has been re-branded to SOSU Cosmetics, as she wants it to become a world renowned brand.

“I am seven years now running SoSu, but with my skill set I can’t bring my company any further,” she confessed.

“I need my new team to take to the next level and it make it go global.”

“Quietly, I am rebranding to SOSU Cosmetics because I am trying to take my name away from the brand and let it be its own standalone.”

“Because nobody in America is going to know who Suzanne is anyway. I am very excited for what is to come,” she explained.

Instead, Suzanne is shifting her attention towards a new brand she is currently developing.

“I have a brand new brand – my own brand – something that is very new to the market that I’m launching next year,” she revealed.

“It’s been in development for the last two years so I’m going to spend a bit of time on that, along with consulting the likes of start-ups.”

Suzanne and her husband Dylan O’Connor plan to spend more time in Portugal, as they enjoy a “different way of living” with no children.

“We did have plans to do this last year but with Covid it didn’t happen. It’s a different way of living for us; we have no children,” she said.

“We have a lovely villa we’re renting at the moment but we will buy when the market is not so inflated. I also want to take my foot off the gas and let the universe do its thing.”

Suzanne and Dylan got married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Skerries in August 2017.

Her hubby popped the question while they were holidaying in the Maldives in December 2015.