Strictly Come Dancing’s Angela Scanlon reveals huge spoiler ahead of Saturday’s finale

Strictly Come Dancing’s Angela Scanlon has revealed a huge spoiler ahead of tonight’s finale.

The presenter made an appearance on the Friday episode of the spin-off show It Takes Two.

Angela, 39, discussed the show with professional dancer Amy Dowden, and looked gobsmacked when she realised she had said something she shouldn’t have.

Ballroom star Amy asked: “Angela, are you looking forward to having one more spin around the ballroom?”

To which the redhead replied: “Oh, I can’t wait! Also, I love that everyone is getting to do one of their favourite little moments so for myself and Carlos, we’re doing Charleston…”

Amy quickly interjected and said: “Little spoiler there, little spoiler!” to which Angela blushed and said: “Oh sorry, am I not allowed to say that?!”

Angela continued: “Anyway, you heard it here first! Yeah, so I can’t wait, absolutely very excited to get the old Charleston hat back on!”

The Irish presenter and her professional partner Carlos Gu were eliminated from the series in week 10.

Angela broke her silence on her shock exit from the show just hours after she left the dancefloor.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two wrote: “Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan 💫.”

“When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I’d leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings.”

“What I hadn’t anticipated (and maybe it’s still too early to really feel through the sobs) is how much growth there would really be (not just my glutes).”

“To get out there every week in front of millions with no control, as a recovering perfectionist, was HARD. To pick up every week and go again was HARD.”

“To receive feedback wasn’t always cute,” Angela joked. “To juggle and keep the show on the road while trying to nail a Paso Doble was HARD.”

“But… to dance every week was easy. To feel his belief and faith. To laugh. To pick each other up. To share food & ideas & vulnerability,” Angela continued. “To stand under the lights with this man’s arm around me, was easy.”

“It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift,” Angela gushed.

“I feel like the LUCKIEST 💚 @gkx_carlos you are my favourite x.”

“I have so much more to say, and so many more people to thank (!) but right now I’m crying in an Epsom salt bath while eating a cinnamon swirl so you’ll have to wait for Part 2!”