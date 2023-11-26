Popular contestant eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Angela Scanlon has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

On Sunday night, the Irish presenter and her professional partner Carlos Gu were in the dance-off against Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke opted to save Layton and Nikita.

Despite the majority vote, head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would’ve chosen to save Angela and Carlos.

In her exit interview, Angela said: “It’s been honestly incredible. I’m really gutted that it’s finished now but it has been the most wonderful experience.”

“I have made the best friend in this man. We have had so much fun and he’s such an incredible guy.”

“He has supported me, held me, picked me up and made me laugh so much.”

“I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical, honestly,” Angela said, getting emotional. “Thanks to all of those people up there, my husband at home, my two little girls, all my family and friends.”

Carlos told his dancing partner: “Angela wanted to do something for herself and set an example to her kids.”

“She’s shown commitment and strength every day. I’m a professional dancer and she works harder than me! Look at her now. I am so proud.”

“I love her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday. She cracks me up laughing!”