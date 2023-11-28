Social media star Lauren Whelan teases new romance

Lauren Whelan has teased a new romance.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, the Carlow native shared a ‘Get Ready with Me’ video of her getting ready for a double date.

The social media star revealed she and her mystery beau were heading out with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend for their second date.

Speaking to her TikTok followers, Lauren said: “I’m so excited for this, because I’ve always wanted to go on a double date with my bestie.”

“My best friend’s boyfriend is actually the sweetest boy in the world, and I just think they’re gonna get along so well.”

“So, the plan tonight is for us all to go out for tapas and then go to a bar and have some drinks.”

“But he actually doesn’t drink, so we’re just gonna have kind of a chill night and then maybe go out and do a little bit of dancing. I’ll have like a cocktail or two, but we’re not gonna go too crazy.”

Lauren’s followers are convinced they’ve uncovered the identity of her mystery beau as TikTok star Shane Morgan.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, Shane sparked rumours he’s dating Lauren when he told the same spiel about going on a second date, which happened to be a date with her, her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend.

The TikToker also made reference to the fact that he doesn’t drink.

Taking to the comments section of Lauren’s ‘GRWM’, one TikTok user penned: “Shane? 😏,” while another wrote: “Say hi to Shane.”

Lauren announced her split from her longterm boyfriend Dylan back in May.

At the time, the Carlow native told her TikTok followers: “Let’s address the elephant in the room – I am now single. I didn’t post my relationship a lot online, so I know probably a lot of people didn’t even know I was in a relationship.”

“But I was in a relationship for three and a half years, and almost two weeks ago now we broke up.”

“I really didn’t even want to make a video talking about it, but there’s been so many rumours flying around and people are making things up and I feel like I kind of have to talk about it. Nothing bad happened, nobody cheated – nothing like that.”

“I feel like people think something bad has to happen for a relationship to end, but that’s just not the case at all.”

“I was with Dylan from 17 years old, I’m 21 now, that’s a lot of growing and maturing that I did in those three and a half years. I am not the same person I was when I was 17 – thank God, because I was a f**king trainwreck.”

“We ended things on good terms,” Lauren revealed. “I have so much love for that boy, and I always will. I can confidently say I would not be the person I am today without him.”

“I think that’s why a breakup like this is harder than a bad breakup, because when you have no reason to resent someone it can be harder.”

“Like, you know if you get cheated on, you can be like ‘yeah, f**k him! Hot girl summer.’ – I don’t have that, ’cause he was absolutely amazing, it just wasn’t working.”

“As I said earlier, the only reason I’m making this video is ’cause I know so many people have been making things up about my breakup. So, if it didn’t come straight from the horses mouth, don’t spread it – me, I’m the horse,” Lauren urged.

“Just have a little bit of consideration for my feelings and his feelings at this time. I actually don’t give a f**k about myself, mostly just him, because he’s not an influencer – he didn’t ask for this.”

“To the people who are making up stuff, and spreading stuff about me, surely you’ve something better to do. No?”