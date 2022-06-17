Sinéad O’Connor cancels live gigs for 2022 amid ongoing grief over her late son Shane

Sinéad O’Connor has cancelled her live gigs for the rest of the year, as she continues to grieve the loss of her late son Shane.

The singer was devastated by her 17-year-old son’s tragic death in January, and is still coming to terms with his passing.

A statement released by Sinéad’s management today confirmed that she will not perform live for the rest of 2022.

The statement read: “We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022.”

The singer’s management added that it was not “an easy decision”, but it was necessary for her “own health and wellbeing”.

The statement continued to thank Sinéad’s worldwide agency ICM, who handled the situation “with the utmost respect and dignity,” and thanked “local and international promoters” for the continued “support and understanding.”

Her management team concluded, “Thank you also to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period.”

“The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead.”

The live gigs that have been cancelled include a planned date at Galway International Arts Festival on July 24.

Organisers of the event said, “The entire team at the festival are thinking of Sinead at this difficult time.”