Ryan Tubridy shares sweet tribute to his rarely-seen mother as he tops list of RTÉ’s top earners for 2022

Ryan Tubridy has shared a sweet tribute to his rarely-seen mother Catherine.

The 50-year-old’s post came just hours before RTÉ published its list of highest-paid presenters for 2022, which he topped with a salary of €515,000.

Taking to Instagram, the Virgin Radio star posted a photo of him and his mum spending some quality time together over the weekend.

He captioned the post: “The Irish mammy! Here’s mine, full of divilment and my most loyal listener.”

“We had a great afternoon on Saturday and she’s happy that I’m happy so all is good!”

The broadcaster relocated to London earlier this month, after landing his own show on Virgin Radio UK.

Ryan’s new job on Virgin Radio UK came months after the 50-year-old lost his RTÉ Radio 1 slot, amid the ongoing payments scandal.

The presenter was pulled from RTÉ’s airwaves last June, after it was revealed his earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

In their published list of top earners for 2022 today, RTÉ confirmed that Ryan earned €515,000 over the 12-month period, matching the same reinstated figure for 2021.

During this time, Ryan was hosting The Late Late Show, as well as his weekday RTÉ Radio 1 show.

The 50-year-old announced his decision to step down as host of RTÉ’s flagship chat show last March, after 14 years at the helm.

While Ryan wished to continue hosting his Radio 1 show, he was pulled from the airwaves in June after the payments scandal came to light.

The broadcaster was set to return to his show in September, however, RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst ceased negotiations with him in August.

In a statement at the time, the station boss said they ceased negotiations due to a breakdown in trust, after Ryan released a statement addressing a second Grant Thornton report on the payments scandal.