RTÉ publishes list of highest-paid presenters for 2022

RTÉ has finally published it’s list of their highest-paid presenters for 2022.

This comes after a new report revealed that the broadcaster previously refused to publish the list.

This also follows the publication by RTÉ in February 2023 of earnings for its highest-paid presenters in 2020 and 2021, and the correction of the public record in relation to the information RTÉ previously provided regarding Ryan Tubridy’s earnings from RTÉ during the period 2017-2022.

The total cost of RTÉ’s highest earning presenters represents less than 1% of RTÉ’s total operating costs.

RTÉ Deputy Director-General, Adrian Lynch said: “Today we are publishing the total earnings from RTÉ by our highest-paid presenters for 2022 along with the restated earnings for 2021.”

“As previously confirmed by Kevin Bakhurst, going forward, details of RTÉ’s highest paid presenters will be published annually as part of RTÉ’s Annual Report starting with RTÉ’s 2023 Annual Report which will be published later this year.”

“While RTÉ has committed to reducing the cost of its highest paid presenters to ensure that no contractors or employees will earn more than the Director-General, our presenters play an important role in RTÉ’s provision of vital news, information and entertainment to audiences right across the country and enable us to generate commercial revenue which is essential to fund RTÉ’s public services.”

Ryan Tubridy topped the list with earnings of €515,000, matching the reinstated figure of 2021.

Joe Duffy came in behind the former Late Late Show host earning €351,000, again the same as the reinstated figure from 2021.

Claire Byrne’s salary decreased to €320,833 from €350,000 in 2021.

Miriam O’Callaghan also made the list topping in at number four, with earnings of €263,500.

Ray D’Arcy earned €250,000, decreasing from €305,000 in 2021.

Brendan O’Connor earned €245,004 the same as in 2021.

Bryan Dobson made the list earning €209,681 in 2022 and €209,282 in 2021.

Mary Wilson earned €197,643 in 2022 and €196,961 in 2021.

Darragh Maloney earned €184,501 in 2022 and €183,738 in 2021.

George Lee earned €179,281 in 2022 and €179,131 in 2021.