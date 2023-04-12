Ryan Tubridy shares sweet message to Saoirse Ruane after heartbreaking health update

Ryan Tubridy has shared a sweet message to Saoirse Ruane after her family revealed a heartbreaking update on her health.

The Galway native stole the hearts of the nation following her appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020, with many admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl told Ryan how she was diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated.

Saoirse underwent surgery last summer to remove the tumour for the second time.

On Sunday, Saoirse’s family sadly revealed that the tumour had returned for a third time.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show The Ryan Tubridy Show, Ryan shared a sweet message to his little Late Late Toy Show pal.

The broadcaster said: “Let me say good morning to Saoirse, my friend, who is sitting in her car now, heading to Dublin with her family.”

Ryan joked: “She’s probably going, ‘Oh, my goodness, what the hell is he doing? He’s embarrassing me!’”

“I just want to wish her every bit of love and happiness and hopefully news is good and that you are well and minded and loved and looked after, as I know you are.”

Turning his attention to the public, the 49-year-old asked: “If you are off this week for Easter and if you want to make a card for Saoirse, it’s very easy.”

“Just make one and send it to Saoirse Ruane, Kiltullagh, Co Galway, and it will land on her breakfast table. I think she would like that. Lovely to talk to you Saoirse.”

On Sunday, Saoirse’s mother Roseanna took to Instagram to write: “9/4/2023 💔 HEARTBROKEN. We have been quiet on here & it hasn’t gone unnoticed! Unfortunately we’ve hit another BUMP in the road 🥹”

“Last Wednesday 5th April we attended Crumlin for Saoirse’s routine review. It’s only 15 weeks since her last scan & although we’re always cautious in the run up to these reviews, we always remain hopeful. Saoírse has been in great health & looks better than ever. She returned to camogie only a month ago & was really enjoying it.”

“When we arrived in Crumlin I knew Ollie was apprehensive but I felt everything was ok.

I said my rosary in the car on route & while Ollie went into the CT scan with her, I continued the prayers as did he.”

“On completion, the radiologist requested we head back over to X-ray for a further chest X-ray. This wasn’t the norm so immediately we were on high alert! We queried the need for this X-ray in our heads not being able to discuss anything around Saoírse to prevent her from worry.”

Roseanna continued to write: “I txt ollie asking ‘what’s going on’ to which he replied ‘I don’t know!’ Little did we know our world was about to fall apart ALL OVER AGAIN. The consultant caught my eye through a glass pane & politely asked me into his office on my own.”

“He got straight to the point & even though I held a conversation with him & he showed me great empathy, I felt it all wash over me in disbelief. But there on the screen was her X-ray, staring me in the face, there was no denying this recurrent tumour. Her 3rd to date.”

“To say we’re devastated just doesn’t cover it. She’s been to war so many times, she’s fought so hard, it’s so unfair. Saoírse’s words on hearing this news ‘why me, why is my life so horrible’…🥹”

She continued: “It’s a horrible feeling, that heart wrenching feeling of ‘deja vu’, disbelief, shock, physically wanting to vomit & feeling numb. Comforting her but not being able to protect her breaks us. We travel to Dublin for more scans next week & await our team to come up with a plan for our brave courageous girl 💔 We ask you to please keep Saoírse in your prayers 🙏 The Ruanes x”

