RTÉ ‘refuse’ to share details of Dee Forbes’ contract and exit packages for top executives

RTÉ has been accused of refusing to share further details of former Director General Dee Forbes’ contract, plus information regarding exit packages for a number of top executives.

Chair of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley, has revealed they received 160 documents from the broadcaster on Thursday.

However, the PAC were disappointed to discover some “very important” documents were not provided.

Speaking to Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One today, Mr Stanley said: “There’s a number of documents that we didn’t get.

“Very important ones that actually we didn’t get were – and I can confirm this to you – are the terms and conditions of the voluntary exit package for Geraldine O’Leary.

“Geraldine O’Leary is the former Head of Commercial at RTÉ and Breda O’Keefe, the former Chief Financial Officer, her exit package, we have been refused that.

“We have also been refused Dee Forbes’ contract. She’s the former Director General who we haven’t had the opportunity to speak to yet and who we’re anxious to speak to.”

“We didn’t get theirs and that’s very disappointing because they’re three people who have been central to all of this.”

Geraldine announced her early retirement from RTÉ in July, weeks after the broadcaster’s payments scandal came to light.

Prior to her exit, Ms O’Leary was among RTÉ executives who were questioned by the Public Accounts Committee over undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy.

On Morning Ireland today, the chair of the PAC also said Geraldine, Breda and Dee Forbes will be asked to attend the next hearing with RTÉ executives on October 5th.

A statement from RTÉ said the broadcaster “declines the request for a copy of the former Director General’s contract of employment on the basis that relevant details of the former Director General’s terms of employment have been provided already.”

“If there is a particular question or issue or concern of the Committee that can only be assisted by reference to those terms of employment, RTÉ will reconsider and/or provide a copy of such terms, as necessary.”

The organisation also declined to supply any details of Ms O’Leary’s exit package as it is “precluded from providing personal information because of legal and contractual obligations.”

The broadcaster further stated that they are “not in a position to comment on Breda O’Keeffe’s arrangements.”

“However, McCann Fitzgerald LLP [solicitors] have been engaged to complete a detailed review on the voluntary exit schemes in 2017 and 2021,” they added.

In a further statement from Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ’s new Director General, the broadcaster has disputed claims they’re “refusing” to provide key documents.