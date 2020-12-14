RTÉ confirm the return of popular series DIY SOS Ireland

Applications for the show are now open

RTÉ have confirmed that DIY SOS Ireland will be returning for a second season.

The brand new show went down a hit back in October, as viewers watched Baz Ashmawy and the team renovate the homes of deserving families in just nine days.

The heartwarming series pulled in over half a million viewers each week, and applications for the next season are now open.

Baz announced the news in a clip, saying: “DIY SOS the big build Ireland is back, and we’re looking all over Ireland for families to apply for series 2.”

“Does anyone you know need our help? A family of a person that needs major structural changes made to their home?

“If so, DIY SOS could just be the answer,” the 45-year-old added.

Baz previously admitted he would “love” to return for a second series, telling the Irish Daily Mirror: “I think it is a great show. And the support we got…”

“Just even walking down the street now, people just really connected and warmed to it and it just had an effect on them, it had an effect on everyone involved too and we all want to do it again.”

“So fingers crossed, I don’t see why they wouldn’t do it again. It’s using the medium of TV in the best possible way.”

To apply for the second season, email [email protected], or fill in the application form HERE.