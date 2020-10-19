Viewers left ‘bawling’ after Baz Ashmawy’s heartwarming new show DIY SOS

'This is exactly what 2020 needed right now...'

Viewers were left “bawling” after the premiere of Baz Ashmawy’s heartwarming new show DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

The series aired on RTÉ on Sunday, and saw the Irish presenter work with volunteers to help renovate homes in a matter of days – changing lives in the process.

Speaking ahead of the show, Baz said: “We’re transforming lives with the power of kindness.”

On last night’s show, the team helped 14-year-old Amy Mulcahy, who was left wheelchair bound following a horrific accident, transforming her home in just nine days.

After watching the show, fans took to Twitter to praise Baz and the team, with many saying the kindness was exactly what the country needed right now.

One viewer wrote: “Id say there is not a dry eye in Ireland after watching #DIYSOSIRL @bazashmawy #goodnewsstory well needed with all the latest negative news. Well done to all involved.”

Another tweeted: “@RTEOne #DIYSOS is the tonic we need right now , don’t watch it if you are emotional though , well done @bazashmawy, human nature will ALWAYS win.”

