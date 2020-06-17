Rosie Connolly gets candid about having a tough few weeks

Rosie Connolly opened up to her followers on Instagram last night to admit she’s been feeling a bit “off” over the past few weeks.
The fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger started the post by saying it “felt like forever” since she came on for a chat – but promised a catch-up with fans at the end of the week.
The mother-of-two said she is “learning to slow down” and listen to her body, as she enjoyed a manicure and pedicure pamper night.
The influencer reminded her followers to mind themselves, and said that she hopes they are “keeping well”.
Rosie continued her self-care this morning with a morning coffee and meditation, followed by a work-out for her head.
Fans praised Rosie for her honestly this morning, after she shared a follow-up post about listening to her body.
One follower wrote: “So true, I think we all need to be reminded to slow down at times. Thanks for sharing 🙏🏻”.
Another added: “The best thing when you listen to your body and really get in tune!”
Rosie took part in the #ShareTheMicNow movement on social media earlier this week, in an effort to amplify the voices of black women in Ireland.
Ruth Charles, a professional dancer from Dublin, took over Rosie’s Instagram account to discuss racism and her Irish-dancing career.
I just wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for their kindness and support after sharing my story on @rosieconxxx IGTV as part of #sharethemicnow ! Feeling the love 🖤 also thanks to @jenstevensdub for organising this and asking me to take part. #sharethemicnowIreland With the #BlackLivesMatter movement happening around the world right now, I think that it's so important that we start to talk about the issues at hand. Hearing people tell their stories alongside their negative racial experiences over the past week has taught me so much and also inspired me. From now on I think honestly is key, if you're offended by something your friends/family say, let them know, if you disagree with a throwaway comment someone says, explain to them why it's not acceptable. No arguing, just a simple conversation that could end countless people having any negative racial or discriminating experiences in the near future. Let's do better 🖤
