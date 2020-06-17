The mother-of-two always tries to be honest with her followers

Rosie Connolly gets candid about having a tough few weeks

Rosie Connolly opened up to her followers on Instagram last night to admit she’s been feeling a bit “off” over the past few weeks.

The fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger started the post by saying it “felt like forever” since she came on for a chat – but promised a catch-up with fans at the end of the week.

The mother-of-two said she is “learning to slow down” and listen to her body, as she enjoyed a manicure and pedicure pamper night.

The influencer reminded her followers to mind themselves, and said that she hopes they are “keeping well”.

Rosie continued her self-care this morning with a morning coffee and meditation, followed by a work-out for her head.

Fans praised Rosie for her honestly this morning, after she shared a follow-up post about listening to her body.

One follower wrote: “So true, I think we all need to be reminded to slow down at times. Thanks for sharing 🙏🏻”.

Another added: “The best thing when you listen to your body and really get in tune!”

Rosie took part in the #ShareTheMicNow movement on social media earlier this week, in an effort to amplify the voices of black women in Ireland.

Ruth Charles, a professional dancer from Dublin, took over Rosie’s Instagram account to discuss racism and her Irish-dancing career.

