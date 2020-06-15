Top Irish stars are handing over their Instagram accounts today to women of colour

Some of Ireland’s top social media stars have handed over their Instagram channel today to women of colour in Ireland.
The new project called ‘Share The Mic Now’ will see stars like Rosie Connolly, Marissa Carter and Thalia Heffernan give their Instagram account to black women in Ireland, to tell their story.
Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly kicked this off this morning on Marissa Carter’s page, writing: “Today is all about amplifying the voices of Black women in Ireland, and so I’m super excited and thankful that Marissa invited me into her beautiful ig community to share my story with you all.
“I’ll also be taking you with me through my day, talking about race and equality in Ireland, and ways to continue to support the #BLM movement.”
Hi new friends 👋🏽! I’m @FionnghualaOReilly and today I’ll be taking over the amazing @MarissaCarter’s page today for the #ShareTheMicChallenge. Today is all about amplifying the voices of Black women in Ireland, and so I’m super excited and thankful that Marissa invited me into her beautiful ig community to share my story with you all. I’ll also be taking you with me through my day, talking about race and equality in Ireland, and ways to continue to support the #BLM movement. . You may already know me, though if you don’t… let me (re)introduce myself ☺️. . Some of you may have followed my journey this past year when I was crowned @MissUniverseIreland! As the first Black woman to win the title, I’ve been able to travel all over the country and all over the United States working on my #ReachForTheStars initiative which aims to help close the gender gap in #STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) 👑. . Others may have been introduced to my work as a @NASA Datanaut (which is a pretty cool word for data scientist) and as the Director of @SpaceAppsDC, which is a host of NASA’s International #SpaceAppsChallenge. It’s safe to say I’m all about taking up space 🚀. . If you are part of my #GenZ fam, chances are you’ve tuned in to my various shenanigans from my (terrible) dance moves on TikTok, to visits to schools around the country, to sharing advice I wish I knew when I was your age 🦋. . Now if this is all new to you then, nice to meet you! Tell a friend to pull up and join me in today’s takeover 💕. . #ShareTheMicIreland
Meanwhile on Rosie Connolly’s page dancer Ruth Charles is taking over, and will be speaking to her 332k followers throughout the day.
To follow the social media takeovers, check out the hashtag #sharethemicnow on Instagram.
It comes as the black lives matter movement continues to receive huge support from influencers and celebrities around the world.
People in countries across the globe have come together for protests and demonstrations, after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.
