Top Irish stars are handing over their Instagram accounts today to women of colour

The 'Share The Mic Now' event is giving huge platforms to black people in Ireland

Some of Ireland’s top social media stars have handed over their Instagram channel today to women of colour in Ireland.

The new project called ‘Share The Mic Now’ will see stars like Rosie Connolly, Marissa Carter and Thalia Heffernan give their Instagram account to black women in Ireland, to tell their story.

Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly kicked this off this morning on Marissa Carter’s page, writing: “Today is all about amplifying the voices of Black women in Ireland, and so I’m super excited and thankful that Marissa invited me into her beautiful ig community to share my story with you all.

“I’ll also be taking you with me through my day, talking about race and equality in Ireland, and ways to continue to support the #BLM movement.”

Meanwhile on Rosie Connolly’s page dancer Ruth Charles is taking over, and will be speaking to her 332k followers throughout the day.

To follow the social media takeovers, check out the hashtag #sharethemicnow on Instagram.

It comes as the black lives matter movement continues to receive huge support from influencers and celebrities around the world.

People in countries across the globe have come together for protests and demonstrations, after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

