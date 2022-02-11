Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé hopes to welcome first trans contestant as festival returns with ‘relaxed entry requirements’

Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé hopes to welcome the pageant’s first trans contestant this year, after organisers announced “relaxed entry requirements” for 2022.

Following a two-year hiatus, the festival will return to Tralee this summer, taking place from August 19 – 23.

After listening to feedback from the Irish diaspora, organisers have revised the entry criteria this year, to make it more accessible to become a Rose.

Alongside increasing the age limit to 29, organisers have invited “anyone identifying as female” to enter the contest.

For the first time ever, the festival will also welcome applicants who are married.

Speaking at the official launch in Dublin today, Dáithí told RTÉ Entertainment: “If you look at the Rose of Tralee from the beginning, there was a set of rules from the first day and those rules have changed as the years went on.”

“The Rose of Tralee has always been forwarding thinking, say for example there was a time where if you had a child you weren’t allowed to enter, that changed a good few years ago.”

“If you look at the Rose of Tralee and look at what Irish women are doing in that particular year, I think it is a very good image and reflection of what’s happening.”

“Trans women in the Rose of Tralee; I just can’t wait to get the first trans woman up on stage because it’s going to be great fun.”

“It’s about being inclusive, we’re all here together, it’s a very safe place and it’s a good fun, happy place to be,” he added.

Applications for the 2022 Rose of Tralee are now open. For more information about the entry requirements, visit roseoftralee.ie.