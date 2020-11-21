Rosanna Davison calls her newborn twins ‘tiny but tough’ – as she shares update from hospital

The model gave birth to identical twins on Wednesday

Rosanna Davison called her newborn twins “tiny but tough”, as she shared an update from hospital on Friday night.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, on Wednesday morning.

Rosanna has since shared a sweet photo showing one of her son’s holding her baby finger.

The model captioned the post: “Tiny but tough 💙 Proud of our little twinnies, they’re doing so well.”

The 36-year-old gave birth to twins on Wednesday morning – almost one year after she and Wes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last November.

Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true 💫 We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”

On Saturday morning, Rosanna also took to Instagram to mark her daughter Sophia’s first birthday.

Sharing a photo from a previous shoot with VIP magazine, Rosanna wrote: “Our baby girl is one today 🙊💕 Hard to believe that Sophia arrived into the world a year ago… and what a year it’s been!!”

“Cake, balloons, cuddles and pressies planned for a belated celebration when I’m home from hospital 🤗🎂🎁🎈(📸 from Feb by @liliforberg for @vip.magazine).”