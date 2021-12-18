Ad
Ronan Keating reveals he’s had a vasectomy: ‘I’ve had the snip!’

Jodie McCormack
Ronan Keating has revealed he’s had a vasectomy.

During his appearance on Celebrity Juice this week, the father-of-five confirmed to host Keith Lemon that he had undergone the procedure.

Keith said to the Boyzone star: “Last time you were on Celebrity Juice, we broke the news that you’d been considering the snip. Can you confirm or not confirm that you’ve had it?”

After a drum roll Ronan said: “Well… I’ve had it, I’ve had it. I’ve had the snip! Freedom! Freedom!”

The singer then performed some hip thrusts to the song Freedom by George Michael.

Ronan and his wife Storm share a four-year-old son named Cooper and a nearly 2-year-old daughter named Coco.

The 44-year-old is also father to Jack, 22, Missy, 20 and Ali, 16, from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

