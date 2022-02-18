Robert Sheehan and Johnny Depp join Shane MacGowan for celebratory party in Dublin

Robert Sheehan and Johnny Depp joined Shane MacGowan for a celebratory party in Dublin on Thursday night.

The pair attended a private screening of his documentary film Crock of Gold — A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan at the Light House Cinema.

In photos shared on social media, Robert and Johnny were pictured mingling with Shane and other guests, including his wife Victoria Mary Clarke.

Johnny produced and starred in Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, which offers a look into the life of The Pogues frontman.

The pair have been close friends for over 30 years, and Johnny even attended his 2018 wedding to Victoria Mary Clarke.

Robert is also a longtime friend of Shane’s, and just last year, the Irish actor revealed how the legendary singer got him unbarred from a pub in London.

Speaking to Doireann Garrihy on her podcast The Laughs Of Your Life, he explained: “I got barred out of this pub a few years ago in North London… unjustified!”

“It was The Boogaloo, which is synonymous with the Irish community over in London. Brilliant pub, with loads of Irish sessions going on in there.”

“Myself and Greg were involved in a lock-in one night there. We got talking to someone and I had about a third of a pint left.

“It was three o’clock in the morning and they were kind of fixing to kick us out. And she nicked my pint and I was like ‘C’mon give us that back’.

“And just as we start arguing over the pint, the owner walked past and because it was with the barmaid and he was not in a good mood, he went ‘Right, you…out!’

“Then there was some name calling that went on. I’ll put my hands up, right, I was a bit drunk. I was like ‘Yeah butter bean, don’t want to be in your s*** pub anyways’. I didn’t behave myself very well,” he confessed.

“Then I met Shane MacGowan a year and a half later, we were doing this gig in Dublin Castle about history and songs.”

“I was telling him how I got kicked out by the owner and Shane was like ‘Ah we can sort that out, we’ll rectify that’. So me and Shane left an answering message on Gerry’s phone and Shane was like ‘Ah he’s a nice kid, let him back in the pub’.

“And sure enough Gerry (O’Boyle) sent back a message going ‘Ah listen Shane, it was just a misunderstanding, he’s welcome back anytime’. So yeah Shane MacGowan got me unbarred from a pub!”