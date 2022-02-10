People are loving Una Healy and Brian Dowling as The Six O’Clock Show hosts.

The pair teamed up to host the popular show on Tuesday and Wednesday, as regular hosts Martin King and Karen Koster are taking some time off.

Una shared a snap with Brian ahead of yesterday evening’s show, and viewers took to the comment section to praise the pair on their presenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

One fan wrote: “You both work so well together, naturals!” while a second penned: “Love the partnership”.

A third viewer commented: “Congratulations to you both on two AMAZING shows ♥️”.

Una is no stranger to presenting, and was branded “a natural” when she co-hosted RTÉ’s Today with Dáithí Ó Sé last year.

Brian took to Instagram to thank his followers for their support after his presenting debut on The Six O’Clock Show this week.

He wrote: “Thank you all so much for your FABULOUS messages regarding my hosting duties on this evenings @sixoclockshow with the GORGEOUS @unahealy.”

“I had an ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT TIME. I was tempted to say ‘We are live on Virgin Media please do not swear.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

Una is filling in for Karen while she enjoys some time with her family.

Meanwhile Brian is filling in for Martin as he is taking time off to look after his wife Jenny McCarthy, who recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Jenny came home from the hospital earlier this week, and has been updating her followers on her recovery.

