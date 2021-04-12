Una Healy branded ‘a natural’ as she presents RTÉ’s Today with Dáithí Ó Sé

The Saturdays star will co-host the show today and tomorrow, April 13

Una Healy branded ‘a natural’ as she presents RTÉ’s Today with Dáithí...

Una Healy has been branded “a natural” began her presenting gig on RTÉ’s Today.

The Irish singer will co-host the popular afternoon show with Dáithí Ó Sé today and on Tuesday, April 13th.

The show kicked off at 3:30pm on RTÉ One, and the former Saturdays star is already proving to be a huge hit with viewers, with one tweeting: “@UnaHealy A real natural presenter.”

Sharing a backstage selfie ahead of her presenting debut, Una wrote: “I’m so excited to co present with @daithiose on @rtetoday today and tomorrow live from 3:30.”

The Tipperary native stunned in a black and white dress by designer Karen Millen, pairing the look with black heels.

Una previously shared her excitement about presenting alongside Dáithí, saying: “I’m such a big fan of Today and have loved performing and being interviewed in previous years.”

“The tables have turned and I’m really looking forward to presenting and having great craic alongside Dáithí O’Sé!”

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen joined Dáithí on the show last Tuesday, and radio presenter Elaine Kinsella will sit in the presenter’s chair on the 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th of April.

The April switch-up comes as Sinead Kennedy is on her maternity leave, after welcoming her first child with husband Conor Kirwin.