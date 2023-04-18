Paul Mescal’s mum Dearbhla issues health update after undergoing cancer treatment

Paul Mescal’s Dearbhla has issued a health update after undergoing cancer treatment.

The mum-of-three was diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer called multiple myeloma last July.

In January, Dearbhla told her Instagram followers that she was going for a pre-chemo haircut.

“I have decided that I am going to cut my hair short today – as a first cut. And then the next cut will be the short, short, short cut – the hospital short cut,” Dearbhla said at the time.

“I know what’s ahead because I have been informed by my wonderful team and I want to be ready so that when I’m in hospital I’m only concentrating on that battle. This is the final stage for me to start living with this cancer.”

On Monday, Dearbhla shared an update on her health after returning home from Dublin – where she underwent cancer treatment.

The mum-of-three told her Instagram followers: “We are on our way home!”

“The dandelions are on the verges and the bees will be buzzing, and we are doing fine,” Dearbhla continued. “The air is warm. I feel like I’ve done a marathon but I’m okay.”

“We live in excellent times and we are very very blessed. It’s important to acknowledge that. I’m going home!”

Upon returning home, the mum-of-three admitted: “I’m quite exhausted, so I’m back up in bed but I did get to step into the garden for a few moments. This is real life guys. This is me getting on with it. Onwards and upwards.”

“I am blessed truly in every way for the treatment received and will for the rest of my lifetime. I have no fear, I know this body of mine is able, willing and wanting to live to my fullest. I will take this next stage as I need to, slowly.”

Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) with his mom on the 95th Oscars carpet. #Oscars Photo Credit: @msayles pic.twitter.com/ZEE3JyLBd5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2023

Dearbhla continued: “I am filled with joy, grace, and love and if truly honest I am at one with this amazing body of mine and all she has done; given life, survived operations and will now daily fight my cancer and now it is time to go home. The Burkitt Ward at St. James’ Dublin will forever be in my heart.”

Earlier this month, Paul paid tribute to his mum as he accepted the Best Actor award at the Olivier Awards for his performance as Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire.

In his acceptance speech, Paul thanked his parents and wished his mum well.

“I hope you get better,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)