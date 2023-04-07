Paul Mescal reveals what kickstarted his acting career

Paul Mescal has revealed what kickstarted his acting career.

The 27-year-old has been making waves in Hollywood; he was nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars for his role in Aftersun.

He also won a BAFTA Award and an Olivier Award for his performance.

Speaking to W magazine Paul revealed what propelled him into impressive acting career.

He told the publication: “Our school, Maynooth Post Primary, has this amazing policy where in fourth year, they make everybody audition for the school musical.”

“I think I would’ve fallen into the category of like, no I’m not gonna audition for the school musical, that’s not cool. I was very happy that that rule was in place.”

“Phantom of the Opera – I ended up playing Phantom and then that probably changed my life to a certain extent.”

Paul recently paid a visit to his old Maynooth secondary school upon his return home to Ireland.

The actor gave the school’s Transition Year students acting advice ahead of their adaptation of The Addams Family.

Sharing photos from the visit on Facebook, Maynooth Post Primary School wrote: “Many thanks to our very special guest, and past pupil, Paul Mescal!”

“Paul very kindly visited with our TYs who are working on their TY musical The Addams Family. Thanks to Paul for the Q&A session and the advice he gave the our students! What an amazing moment and opportunity for our students!”