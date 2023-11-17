Paul Mescal reveals hilarious night out with his parents at the 2023 Oscars

Paul Mescal has opened up about the hilarious night he had with his parents at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Paul, who shot to fame after landing a role in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Normal People, was nominated for his role in Aftersun back in January.

The actor was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside huge names such as Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraiser and Bill Nighy.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday evening and opened up about his fun night out with his parents at the iconic awards ceremony.

The 27-year-old revealed that he stayed out until 9am after the star-studded event, before sharing a funny anecdote about his dad and Cher.

Paul told Jimmy: “Dad was mostly there for the parties. That was his main event for him that weekend.”

“He got to dance, as he said, with Cher… he was in the vicinity of Cher dancing.”

Jimmy then exclaimed: “Cher was dancing at a party?”

Paul added: “And my Dad said ‘with him’, but Cher was definitely not dancing with my dad!”

The Oscar nominee told the audiencesthat his father “had a great time” and told everyone back home that he danced with Cher.

“But, I’m correcting him here on television that he didn’t dance with Cher,” he laughed.