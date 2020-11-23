Paul Mescal reveals he made up a ‘Normal People drinking game’ with Daisy-Edgar Jones

Paul Mescal has revealed he made up a “Normal People drinking game” with Daisy-Edgar Jones.

The actors rose to fame earlier this year following their portrayals of Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridon in the hit Hulu and BBC series.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stars only watched the show together for the first time last week, with Paul admitting they made the viewing even more fun with shots.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, the Kildare native explained: “We actually ended up playing a little drinking game: every time Connell wouldn’t complete a sentence or any time Marianne would make an emphatic statement that made Connell uncomfortable, we did a shot.”

“We ended up talking over most of it, just reflecting on particular days, costume changes, memories.

“It was very special to get to do that with her. The thing we shared – will always share – is so unique.”

Paul also admitted that the overnight fame he experienced following the show’s success was “brutal”.

“At first you think ‘Oh, this is a bit glamorous’ when someone is taking a picture of you buying ready-to-eat avocados and cigarettes at the off-licence, but soon enough you feel it begin to infiltrate your brain.”